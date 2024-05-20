King Charles being bested by two Californians who make infotainment

King Charles reoccurring bid to lose to Prince Harry has just been brought to light.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she highlighted the angst Buckingham Palace and its residents, as well as staffers, must be going through.

It all began with her saying, “You have to nearly, and I stress the word ‘nearly’, feel sorry for Buckingham Palace and all her toil within her.”

Because with an “annual budget of more than $163 million. More than 490 staff.”

As well as with “the personal phone numbers of every president, prime minister, major religious leader and four out of five members of Girls Aloud,” yet still “they are being bested by two Californians who make infotainment programming for a living and probably have colour-co-ordinating, side-by-side Vitamixes.”