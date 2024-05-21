Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly has a myriad of fears and worries regarding cancer-stricken King Charles, given his inability to meet with him.

News about this has been referenced by an inside source that is well-placed within close circles.

According to OK magazine the insider was quoted saying, “Harry is heartbroken and worried he’ll never see his father again.”

For those unversed, all of this has come following the monarch’s inability to meet with his son when he was barely two to three miles away, attending the 10th anniversary thanksgiving event for the Invictus Games.



Even former royal butler Grant Harrold warned, “I don't know why they didn't meet,” with Slingo.

Because “to me, it seemed odd because obviously, you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you've made a point of going to make appointments with them.”

“The fact the King said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it's possible that maybe his calendar was very full.” But “sadly, I think it's a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William.”