 

King Charles wants to leave greedy fame-seeker Prince Harry with nothing

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

King Charles reportedly intends not to leave Prince Harry anything, given his past actions and bid to be a greedy fame-seeker.

An inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace made these admissions about the Duke of Sussex.

According to the insider during their chat with OK Magazine King Charles’ biggest point of contention is the ‘berating’ Camilla received after Spare was released.

In light of that, “Charles is listening to people around him and agreeing that Harry is too much of a thorn in the monarchy’s side.”

Even Prince William appears to be on board and does not want the Duke to receive anything from the $34 billion crown estate.

To make matters worse the inside also pointed out before concluding, “Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything, and Camilla and William are urging him not to — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can’t be trusted.”

