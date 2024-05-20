Kevin Costner has detailed why he mortgaged his huge Santa Barbra property to make 'Horizon'

Kevin Costner has opened up about the difficult decision to mortgage Santa Barbara estate to produce his $100M passion project film Horizon: An American Saga.

Horizon, which stars Kevin alongside Sienna Miller, premiered on Sunday night during Cannes Film Festival.

The project is so close to the Yellowstone star’s heart because he’s developed the story over the past 30 years. Despite his love for the project, Kevin has had a hard time convincing anyone to produce the movie.

Kevin Costner opens up about mortgaging his luxurious home to produce ‘Horizon’

Ultimately, the 69-year-old had to mortgage his property to gather around $50 million of Horizon's whopping $100 million budget.



When The Associated Press asked him if the decision was easy, he replied: “No, it wasn't an easy decision, but it was the decision I needed to make. It's like, wow, why am I having to do this? I think I'm making mainstream entertainment.”

“I don't know what you felt about the movie but I felt like it's really mainstream. I don't feel that I'm an avant-garde type of a person. But yet I think my things are a little off,” Kevin added.

“You can spend your life just trying to make your pile grow bigger and bigger. And I've not been really terribly great at that. I'm like anyone else, I'd like it to be big. But not at the expense of not doing what I feel like I've love to do,” he stated.

“If no one will help me do it and I believe strongly in its entertainment value - there's commerce on my mind,” he remarked.

“But I don't let it overshadow the entertainment value and essence of what I'm trying to portray. I don't try to let the fear of that control my instincts on any level. I don't want to live that way,” Kevin added.

“If I was watching a movie about me and I thought, 'Oo, don't risk your money and make something like that,’ what a (expletive),” he asserted.