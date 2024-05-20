King Charles did not appreciate Prince Harry interview after their February reunion

A royal expert has revealed a reason behind King Charles refusal to meet Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK.



According to royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Charles was likely upset after Harry spoke to Good Morning America following their brief reunion back in February.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex flew to his home country on urgent basis right after he discovered that his father had been diagnosed of cancer.

The two met for hardly 45 minutes and Harry went back to America, where he spoke of family unity in an interview with Good Morning America.

However, upon his UK return in May for the Invictus Games service, Charles refused to meet Harry, citing “full programme,” which was shocking for the Royal fans and followers.

Discussing the possible reason behind the snub, the expert told The Mirror that it is "probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity.”

"If Harry would come to Britain privately, arranging a meeting beforehand, I am sure his father would see him,” he added.