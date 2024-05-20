 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning about ‘offending' the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned to avoid offending The Firm anymore, after it cost them their “popularity.”

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and went on to sit for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, claiming that some members of the Royal Family were being racist about Archie’s probable skin colour.

Later came Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, wherein he claimed his father King Charles was a distant father and also made claims against Prince William and Princess Kate.

Now royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned them against any more claims against the Royal Family.

"If they are to thrive and not just survive they must avoid offending the Royal Family, their attacks have cost both them and the royals popularity and made them appear extremely destructive and also hypocritical over the issue of privacy," he told The Mirror.

Wondering what plans the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on, he added, "Will we see future trips like Nigeria? Will Archie and Lili accompany them? The world’s press was fascinated, but that was because they are members of the royal family. However, they have been unpredictable and it will be fascinating to see where they take matters from here."

