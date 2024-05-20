 

Prince Harry makes heartfelt decision for royal family

Prince Harry has not been offered a leading role at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly made an emotional decision for the royal family amid his rift the Firm days after he and Meghan Markle left King Charles and Prince William furious with their Nigeria trip.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry will miss the wedding of close friend and godfather to their son Archie, Hugh Grosvenor, next month in a bid to avoid any further tension with the royal family.

The publication reported the royal couple have declined to attend the Duke of Westminster's big day to avoid tensions, especially while Prince William takes up the role of an usher in the wedding party.

Hugh Grosvenor and his fiancée Olivia Henson are set to tie the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

Earlier, it was claimed that Prince Harry has not been offered a leading role at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, however, the future king has been enlisted as usher at the high-profile wedding.

Grosvenor is also one of the godparents of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George.

Meanwhile, King Charles is one of Hugh's godparents.

