 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Tide is turning’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as America ‘wakes up’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the incoming changing of tides.

A panel sat down to discuss the consequences for TalkTV's Royal Tea.

There, royal photographer Arthur Edwards stepped in and said, “It's better than the book that Harry wrote because I didn't enjoy that, seeing the way he rubbished some of the people that work hard for this country. I thought that was outrageous.”

“I think America [is] waking up to Harry and Meghan. I think they're saying that they're not such a golden couple that everybody thought they were and I think this is probably the start of it.”

“It'll be interesting in what the sales are for it. I hope its outsells your book, Harry, anyway.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset

Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset
Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings
Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood

Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood
K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium

K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium
K-pop group IVE set to make American debut

K-pop group IVE set to make American debut
Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour
King Charles visit to France postponed over protests

King Charles visit to France postponed over protests
BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand ‘diminishing’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand ‘diminishing’