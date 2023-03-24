‘Tide is turning’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as America ‘wakes up’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the incoming changing of tides.



A panel sat down to discuss the consequences for TalkTV's Royal Tea.

There, royal photographer Arthur Edwards stepped in and said, “It's better than the book that Harry wrote because I didn't enjoy that, seeing the way he rubbished some of the people that work hard for this country. I thought that was outrageous.”

“I think America [is] waking up to Harry and Meghan. I think they're saying that they're not such a golden couple that everybody thought they were and I think this is probably the start of it.”

“It'll be interesting in what the sales are for it. I hope its outsells your book, Harry, anyway.”