Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles France visit postponed

Buckingham Palace has issued its first statement and confirmed that a planned visit to France from Sunday by King Charles III has been postponed.



According to AFP, King Charles will reschedule his state visit to France, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, after days of civil unrest over unpopular pension reforms forced the trip to be postponed.

Royal officials said Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found", a statement said.

UK government also issued the statement.

"This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit," a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.