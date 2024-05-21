 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saving themselves from Royal drama

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly not marking attendance to the biggest wedding of the year.

The Duke of Sussex, who is close friends to Hugh Grosvenor, is skipping his big day due to tensions with Prince William.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, will tie the knot with Olivia Henson on June 7.

Speaking about Harry’s decision to skip the ceremony, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "Harry and Meghanobviously probably have no intention of flying 5,000miles to go to a wedding. It's the society wedding of the year when that society doesn't want to know them - especially Meghan.”

"I should think I mean the last thing Meghan wanted to do was to fly to the UK - where she's deeply unpopular - and be put on show, if you like, which she would be,” she added.

"To give them their credit, they knew that their presence there would actually deflect completely from the bride and groom, and that often happens when royalty go to a wedding,” the expert noted.

