Demi Lovato reimagines 'Heart Attack' after 10 years of its release

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her hit track Heart Attack, Lovato released a reimagined “Rock Version” of her 2013's song with new vocals and a revised production.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a press release.

“This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!” she added.

Lovato, 30, made her way to the studio again with Mitch Allan, who worked on the original song, and Oak Felder, who produced Holy Fvck, to re-create the track, which she had been performing on her tour.

“Heart Attack, but make it Rock,” Lovato wrote on Instagram when she shared the news earlier this week.

The Sorry not Sorry singer's mature vocals come in over a heavy drum beat and electric guitar as she hits the song’s high notes.

“I gasp for air, it feels so good, but you know it hurts,” she sings. “But you make me wanna act like a girl/Paint my nails and wear perfume for you/Make me so nervous that I just can’t hold your hand.”

The reimagined version of Heart Attack came several weeks after she dropped Still Alive from the Scream 6 soundtrack.

Last year, Lovato released her LP Holy Fvck, featuring songs like 29, Skin of My Teeth, and Eat Me with Royal & the Serpent.

The singer has also planned to hit the stage at several festivals this summer, including New Jersey’s Summer Stage and Columbus’ Wonderbus Festival.