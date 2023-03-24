 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Lisa returns as mentor for new group

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Lisa expressed her concern before meeting the members that she would be too harsh on them
Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink comes back as a mentor for Baby Monster, YG Entertainment’s new girl group. The company has been releasing the group’s final evaluation videos every week.

Lisa expressed her concern before meeting the members that she would be too harsh on them but she was reassured that because of her long-term experience, any advice she gave would be treasured.

After watching them perform, she admitted that the members did not have very good body strength or a lot of control over their movements. She stressed that balancing visuals and choreography is important and how to dance in a way that makes them look better.

She went on to do the moves herself to show the trainees how they should be doing them. After the practice, she waited to make sure that the girls didn’t have any questions and tried to make them more comfortable with her. 

