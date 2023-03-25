 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Katy Perry recalls ‘biggest spray tanning mistake’ of her career

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Lyricist and singer Katy Perry has just shed some light into the ‘extra avenues her team needed to explore once her tan got too orange to film her music video California Gurls.

The singer recalled the entire situation in a new video for Vogue.

Perry took her trip down memory lane weighed in on everything during a new video for Vogue.

There, she admitted her spray tan for the music video California Gurls wound up becoming an “editing nightmare” for her team.

“Rarely do I get spray tans. And typically, you're supposed to get them the night before, right? Well, I just didn't have time, so I got them the day of my music video.”

But as the filming for the music video progressed, she wound up getting “oranger, and oranger, and oranger”,

Because of this, “we had to spend so much extra money on color grading this music video,” she jokingly recalled.

Before signing off she also slipped in a few words of wisdom and admitted, “Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before.”

Check it out Below:



