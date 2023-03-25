 
Royal family’s future rest on Kate Middleton?

Britain’s royal family would collapse if Kate Middleton ever decided to divorce Prince William, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell believes.

Paul Burrell said in a latest interview, “Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her, really.

"The future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility, because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse."

The OK Magazine quoted the former butler further saying, “Everything is pinned up by Kate, the future is underpinned by Catherine Middleton and that’s incredible.”

He went on to say, "Back in my day, the future seemed to be pinned on Diana Spencer, our future queen. Now we’re looking at another Princess of Wales who is in the same role that Diana had, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy is down to her. It’s not an enviable position to be in."

