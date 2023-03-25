 
Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’

Jeremy Renner turned to his social media account and shared that he’s finally being reunited with the snowplow that ran him over in a horrifying accident on New Year’s Eve.

The Avengers star, 52, had been ‘completely crushed’ by the six-ton machine outside his home in Nevada, breaking more than 30 bones.

Since the accident, the heavy machine had been impounded by the police. However, on Thursday, the Hawkeye actor shared the delight that the vehicle was coming home.

Renner shared the picture of the vehicle on Instagram Stories and wrote, “She’s finally making her way home!” alongside a prayer-hands emoticons.

“The cat [gets] a police escort… Feels like The Green Mile!” the Marvel star captioned another video, which showed the last vehicle travelling home along a main road.

Renner has been sharing updates on his improving health with fans on social media, including his workout routines for rehabilitation.

Last month, Renner said he would do ‘whatever it takes’ to get back to full strength last month, as he shared a video of himself using a special exercise bike.

