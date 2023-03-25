 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles evicted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Camilla’s sake?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘knew’ Camilla was the ‘line in the sand’ for King Charles but “crossed it with flagrant disregard.”

An inside source brought these insights and revelations to light.

Per their findings King Charles found the ‘last straw’ before the eviction to be the jibes against Camilla.

According to the insider, Prince Harry’s decision to brand her ‘dangerous’ to Anderson Cooper, as well as a ‘third wheel’ “was the last straw.”

They told The Mirror, “Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.”

“The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect.”

