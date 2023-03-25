 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

This makes him the highest-ranking K-pop soloist on the UK charts
This makes him the highest-ranking K-pop soloist on the UK charts

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin debuts in the top 30 of the UK official charts with his debut album. This makes him the highest-ranking K-pop soloist on the UK charts.

He released his first solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th. On the same day, UK’s official charts announced that Jimin had set a brand new record for K-pop soloists with his new release on the Official Singles Chart.

In the week of the album’s release, his pre-release track for the album Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuted at No. 30 on the Singles Chart. A couple of weeks earlier, Jimin’s BTS bandmate J-Hope became the first K-pop soloist to have debuted in the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

The track that earned the spot was his single with American rapper J. Cole called On The Street. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper
Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation

Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation