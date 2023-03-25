 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS fans call out alleged sales manipulation of Jimin’s new album

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

He became the first solo artist in Hanteo history to have achieved over a million sales
He became the first solo artist in Hanteo history to have achieved over a million sales

K-pop group BTS’ fans are calling out the alleged manipulation of sales by Hanteo Chart of Jimin’s debut solo Face. Jimin released his debut album as well as his title track on March 24th.

He became the first solo artist in Hanteo history to have achieved over a million sales on the first day of sales. ARMYs took to celebrating the achievement across all social media platforms, however, they soon noticed that the chart stopped recording any new sales for around six hours.

Additionally, they realized that approximately 30,000 sales had been removed in an hour. When fans began to inquire about the discrepancy and freezing of sales, Hanteo came out with a statement that claimed the album had sold around 991,437 copies by March 24th.

There seemed to be another discrepancy as their website stated that he had sold 1.75 million copies instead. After fans inquired further, Hanteo hid their real-time charts on their website. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old

K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old
Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’

Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview
'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel

'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel
K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties

K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director takes aim at Oscars for not ‘recognizing’ stunts

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director takes aim at Oscars for not ‘recognizing’ stunts
BTS’ Jimin hides a Jungkook cameo in his new album

BTS’ Jimin hides a Jungkook cameo in his new album
Jimin from BTS reveals how his bandmates helped him with the album

Jimin from BTS reveals how his bandmates helped him with the album
Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts
Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film

Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film
BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez