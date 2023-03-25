 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Hayden Panettiere addresses Nashville stage fright

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Hayden Panettiere has recently revealed she was scared of recording music for Nashville for the first time.

"I was not trained. Like, terrified, scared, shaking,” said Hayden in an exclusive interview with E! News’ The Rundown.

Hayden continued, “I walk in, apologising to the producers already because I’m like, ‘Look, it's gonna take me a long time to warm up but I will get there. I will get it done; I promise.’”

The actress recalled, “They told me mid-session, ‘All the producers are going to stop by’.”

“I almost puked, pooped, fainted. I think I called somebody and said, ‘Nobody told me,' hiccuping and crying,” she remarked.

Nevertheless, Hayden went on to record a list of memorable songs for Nashville.

When asked to pick her favourite song she recorded for the series, Hayden shared, “I think probably if I went through all of them, it would be one that never made it really onto the show.”

