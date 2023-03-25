Kate Middleton redefining what a working member can actually achieve

A royal expert has admired Kate Middleton's strategic approach to accomplish her vision for the early childhood initiative.

Darren Stanton said that Prince William's wife exudes confidence and appears quite self-assured while executing her royal duties.

Gushing over the Princess of Wales' dynamic personality, the royal expert said that "Straight off the bat, we see a very confident Kate, dressed powerfully in a tailored white jacket, as she arrived at her business engagement."

He added: "Kate is mindful of the colors she wears and chooses them to match the tone of the event she is attending."

"She usually wears white whenever she is attending a solemn service, say a charity event, or hospital event, and this event was no exception. Cautious and conscious of being at the center of the spotlight, Kate strategically wears muted colors when she wants to blend in with her peers and be seen as their equal," the expert further said.

Stanton continued: "When Kate heads inside and joins the meeting, we see her clearly make a joke at one point. You’ll notice that Kate is matching and mirroring some of the other attendees in that she and another lady, Amanda Blanc, were both pictured with their heads tilted to one side. Given Amanda’s facial expression, it’s clear she has taken the lead from Kate."

“When someone initiates a head tilt in this context, it’s generally revealing they have been a little mischievous or naughty. It suggests Kate isn’t afraid to be playful when in the company of others and generate laughter among those she meets. She is not afraid to push the boundaries," the royal expert added.

Kate Middleton sends message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she appeared in business mode with a "power play" to prove the royal family "matters" during her meeting with business tycoons.

Royal writer Daniela Esler called the meeting a "powerhouse" moment for the princess that sent a clear message to any royals thinking the "Firm" was on the wane.

Esler wrote: "Kate is proving to be a stealthy powerhouse dynamo of action and machine washable lightweight wool who is busily redefining what a working member of the monarchy can actually achieve."

"And if there is one person who should be looking at these images of Kate with this clutch of business bigwigs who preside over global empires of shampoo and Allen keys, it is her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex," the expert added.