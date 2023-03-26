 
Ireland Baldwin preps for birth with a creative dance routine

American model Ireland Baldwin has just taken to social media to show off her baby bump in a dancing video.

The 27-year-old model showed it all off to her 700,000 followers and is gearing up to welcome her new daughter in the near future.

In the video, Baldwin showed off her baby bump too and danced to the beat in sweatpants and a brown top.

The 30-second clip even features a few scenes where Baldwin’s showing off her twerking skills.

The video was even captioned with a rib-tickling question that reads, “ob- how are you preparing for birth? me –”.

For those unversed, Baldwin is the daughter of Alec Baldwin, an actor still in the throws of the Rust case.

