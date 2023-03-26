 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' beats Ali Fazal's 'Mirzapur' on Amazon Prime

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' is based on counterfeiting

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut series Farzi is taking over the social media by a storm as it becomes the most-watched Indian series.

The fantastic director duo Raj and DK have treated fans yet again with another extremely amazing series that is touching the sky now. According to Ormax reports, the show has set new records by becoming the most-watched series.

Shahid also shared the spectacular news on his Instagram handle. He shared a chart of viewership that featured many other popular series on Amazon Prime. Out of all, Farzi stood at number one surpassing Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur.

Kapoor is thrilled to hear the news as he wrote: “Farzi Fever. Thank you all so much.”

This week, the series received a very strong response from the audience taking the estimated viewership to 37 million.

Amazon Prime Original crime-thriller series has an entirely new plot and concept. The show is based on the second oldest profession counterfeiting.

Shahid, in the show, makes fake notes and challenges the system that mainly the supports the privileged class.

 Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Rashii Khanna, reports Indiatoday. 

