Sunday Mar 26 2023
Sylvester Stallone resumes his favorite hobby, ‘about time to start painting again’

Sylvester Stallone is all set to pick up his paintbrush again soon as he revealed his plans to start painting this weekend.

The First Blood star, 76, turned to his Instagram on Saturday and shared that it's "about time to start painting again."

Stallone also drew a connection between his paintings to the writing aspects of his Hollywood career and said, "What is wonderful about painting, it's similar to writing a short screenplay, but instead of words, you use strokes and colors to tell your story."

The Rocky Balboa star also gave fans a glimpse into his work as he shared a few of his works, all of which are relatively abstract, in the Instagram post.

Stallone, who is lesser known as a painter, back in November of 2021, he shared an image of a rendition he made of the Rocky poster. At the time, he wrote, "the Rocky poster painting is just me having fun."

The Expendables star also shared a picture of a painting from 1974. "Before I wrote the script for Rocky, because I wanted to have a mental image of him in my mind, so this is the way I pictured him at the time...The eyes tell the story."

Rocky won the Oscar for best picture in 1977. Stallone was also nominated that year for an Academy Award for his writing and acting. 

