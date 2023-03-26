 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Riley Keough talks coping with brother’s death while filming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Riley Keough got candid about filming her new hit show Daisy Jones & the Six in an interview with Vanity Fair.

While the actress, 33, is lauded for her emotional and powerful performance, she had actually gone through a major loss before they began shooting the limited Amazon Prime series.

Keough lost her brother Benjamin to suicide at age 27 in July 2020, just as she began musical training.

“I had just lost my brother, and I went right back to work,” she told the outlet. “So, it was really a lot, emotionally.”

“The schedule on Daisy was crazy. We shot for nine months or something out of COVID. So, it was very rigorous physically and emotionally on top of coping with the loss of my brother. And then I have Lyme disease, so I had autoimmune stuff happening where I was just feeling really sick at the time. So, it was really challenging in a lot of ways.”

However, the actress credited the support of her cast. “[The show] came to me for a reason in that moment. The joy of our friendships and of getting to go to work every day and play songs was super necessary for me in my life at that time,” she said.

“I was struggling a bit, but it was ultimately a very special moment in my life. And I think that it will definitely be a highlight of my life, for sure.”

Daisy Jones & the Six aired its finale episode of Season 1 on March 24th, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

