'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

Mad Men star Jon Hamm is joining the Mean Girls musical in the role of Coach Carr, the resident gym coach and inept sex-ed teacher.

The feature adapts the Broadway musical, which is also based on the movie.

Earlier, Paramount+ cast The Office star Jenna Fischer in the movie musical. Fischer is expected to play Mrs. Heron, the mother of the central character Cady, who will be played by Angourie Rice in the newest version.

The musical will mark the third rendition of the original and is inspired by the Broadway musical, which is currently on a national tour. Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey will be producing the film together with Lorne Michaels, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Tina Fey is also writing the new film's screenplay after writing the original and the stage musical's book.

Hamm joins a previously announced cast of Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp. Rice will be playing Cady, originally played by Lindsey Lohan, with Rapp playing Regina (played by Rachel McAdams in the film). Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will be Damien, originally played by Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, respectively. Coach Carr was played by Dwayne Hill in the original film.