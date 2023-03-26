K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

They are also preparing for a new comeback of which the release date has not yet been confirmed

K-pop band Stray Kids commemorated their fifth anniversary with a new dance practice video of their song Hellevator. They released the video on their official YouTube channel on March 25th.

Hellevator was originally released in 2017 as a pre-release track, before the group’s official debut which took place in 2018. The video provides a full view of all eight members as they perform, showing their growth since their debut and also reminding fans of their past.

The group recently earned 300 million views on the music video for their hit track Back Door, which made it their second music video to do so, the other being God’s Menu. The music video was originally released back in September 2020 meaning it took the group somewhere around two years to clear the 300 million mark.

They are also preparing for a new comeback of which the release date has not yet been confirmed.