Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans

K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu shows appreciation for rookie group and fellow labelmates New Jeans. TXT has started their world tour called Act: Sweet Mirage.

While performing their hit new track Sugar Rush Ride, Beomgyu added a surprising twist to the lyrics which took the fans by surprise. He then continued on by dancing to New Jeans’ track OMG.

Although the moment did not last very long, fans of both groups were elated to see this acknowledgement of their young labelmates. New Jeans have seen immense success since their debut with their self-titled debut EP.

Their track Hype Boy was the first to be released and became popular globally, gaining attention from not only the music industry but from fans and stars all over the world. They went on to claim several awards, enter international and domestic charts and became ambassadors for luxury brands.