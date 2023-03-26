Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US - are "annoying" Americans, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed.



The Florida boss has revealed what the people of America think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

DeSantis, who's likely to run against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination ahead of the 2024 election, shared his opinion about the Britain's royal family In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, comparing the late Queen to the younger generation of royals.

"I really respected the Queen. I think she was really elegant. And I think her stoicism was really good," he said.

Sharing his thoughts about the "younger generations" of royals, he said it was a "little more mixed".

"I mean that's just the reality," he added.

But when quizzed further by Morgan over whether Meghan and Harry were "annoying", he said: "I think for some they are."

He continued: "I mean look, I'm not involved in that... But I think for some Americans they can be."