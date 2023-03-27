 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Prince Harry admits ‘unknown number’ told him Queen health has ‘taken a turn’

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry is touching about the moment he was told Queen Elizabeth II’s health was terminal.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals King Charles had called him to give an update on Granny’s health.

He pens: “September 8, 2022—a call came in around lunchtime. Unknown number. Hello? It was Pa. Granny’s health had taken a turn. She was up at Balmoral, of course. Those beautiful, melancholy latesummer days.”

Harry adds: “He hung up—he had many other calls to make—and I immediately texted Willy to ask whether he and Kate were flying up. If so, when? And how? No response. Meg and I looked at flight options. We told our team to confirm: We’d be missing the WellChild Awards and hurrying up to Scotland.”

