 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was spotted partying in Miami last night on his way to London.

The Duke of Sussex was believed to be travelling alone and to prepare for the High Court case which is about to start.

Harry is expected to return to London with his wife and children in May to attend the coronation of King Charles.

The couple recently confirmed that they have received an invitation to attend the coronation but did not say whether they would attend the ceremony.

The British media has reported that the royal family has been debating the role Harry and his family will have at the coronation.

According to multiple reports, Prince Harry wants to appear at the Buckingham Palace balcony along with other working royal family after the coronation.

