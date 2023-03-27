 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault
Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

New York: Rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors was detained in New York over allegations of assault, police said Sunday.

Police responded to an emergency call in Manhattan late Saturday night, determining in a preliminary investigation that there was a domestic dispute between a man, 33, and a 30-year-old woman.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," police said in a statement to AFP.

The woman, whose relationship with the actor has not been clarified, was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries in "stable condition."

Majors´s representative Carrie Gordon, said in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times that the actor "has done nothing wrong."

"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Judicial authorities have not responded to request for confirmation on whether the actor is still in custody.

Majors has appeared recently in several major films, including "Creed III," Marvel´s "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Magazine Dreams," a film presented at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare

Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare
Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended
Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles

Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles
Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde
Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?
Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland
Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death

Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death