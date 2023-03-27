Kaley Cuoco showcases excitement over ‘unborn human sister’

 
Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco has just weighed in on ‘excitement’ that’s enveloping her household as they await the arrival of the unborn child.

For those unversed, Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey are currently expecting a girl.

The star shared a little sneak peek into who’s awaiting the baby’s arrival the most, and included a collection of pictures into the mix to celebrate the milestone.

“Just waitin[g] on their human sister to arrive [heart emoji]”. She captioned the post, all while highlighting the excitement her dogs feel for the upcoming addition.

The image complementing the caption is in black-and-white, and features both the couple, and their five pups.

The second picture’s also in black-and-white and includes just the duo, standing to the side, facing the camera.

Check it out Below:



