Selena Gomez throwbacks to ‘blondie sel’ days after date with Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez may be considering to go blonde again.

On Sunday, March 26th, 2023, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to throwback to at her blonde days and teases something new for the fans in the summer.

In the image, Gomez flaunts her bleached blonde tresses as she posed in the mirror while wearing a chic swimsuit. The picture appears to be from 2021, when the singer traded in her dark tresses for blonde. Gomez previously made the change in 2017, via Entertainment Tonight.

The Hands to Myself singer wrote in the caption, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!”

While the post was vague and didn’t point at one thing particular, but the singer and actress has currently been involved in a bunch of projects.

After releasing her documentary film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, in November 2022, the Rare Beauty founder is filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Moreover, during her promotional interviews for her documentary, she revealed that she has been working on new music for some time now. In an interview for the latest Vanity Fair cover story, the Rare singer shared that the “music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through.”

She continued, “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

The singer’s post comes after the news of her and Zayn Malik’s date night in NYC.

An eyewitness told ET that Gomez and the Pillowtalk singer dined out in the Soho neighbourhood Thursday evening.

“Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm, the eyewitness revealed.

“They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”