Monday Mar 27 2023
Marvel star Jeff Goldblum joins cast of 'Wicked' as Wizard of Oz

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Marvel star Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast for the movie adaptation of Wicked.

The actor who has been a part of Marvel films had been linked with the project for the last few months, but has now been cast, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I was just on this set of Wicked. I'm not supposed to talk about that, but it's been out and about," he said.

Wicked is a spin-off of The Wizard of Oz, with the narrative centering on Elphaba and Glinda before they become witches; Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch respectively.

The star-studded film has cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the two witches, with Goldblum set to play the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater also star in the film with John M Chu serving as director.

"You should see our witches – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – [they are] very good," he said. "I was shooting one day, and I found myself tearing up in fear, a childhood fear came back to me."

Wicked (also known as Wicked: Part One) is an upcoming epic musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted to the screen by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. It is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire and characters from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

