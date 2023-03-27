Ariana Grande gives fans behind-the-scenes look at ‘Wicked’ with Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande turned to her social media account and gave fans an inside look into her upcoming film Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo.

John M. Chu's Wicked, the highly-anticipated film adaption of the Wicked Broadway musical, stars Ariana and Cynthia in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Positions singer, 29, and the Harriet star, 36, shared a collaborative post, featuring some sweet behind-the-scenes moments on the Wicked sets.

Ariana, who was last seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, simply captioned the post, "Up to (no) good," as she shared a carousel of photos.



The first black-and-white picture feature Ariana and Cynthia holding hands, the 7 Rings singer donning a polka-dot dress and the Luther actress wearing plaid.

Another image saw the duo talking in the back of a vehicle. The last two pictures show Cynthia with her hands on Ariana’s arm, while another shows the Die For You singer wearing an all-pink outfit, boots included.

In Wicked, Ariana will play Glinda while Cynthia will be seen in the role of Elphaba. The cast also includes Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

Wicked: Part One and Part Two are slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.