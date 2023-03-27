 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Shruti Haasan hints at writing script for films

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Shruti Haasan is not only an actor but is also a very talented writer
Shruti Hassan, who is not only a phenomenal actor but is also a good writer, hints at turning her stories into scripts.

Shruti, at many platforms, has shown her interest in writing scripts for films. Therefore, there is vivid possibility that the actress might write a script soon.

In a statement, she once said: “I have always been drawn to the art of storytelling and I’m excited to explore my writing skills. It’s been a dream of mine to write scripts that connect with the audience and I’m looking forward to this new journey."

She has not only shown her interest in writing once but previously she told IANS: “Writing has always been a liberating process for me. I have been writing songs, poetry or at times just my feelings down, and I believe it can help you express yourself so much better. I have been writing poetry and stories I would love to develop into full-fledged scripts and I’m currently working on this. With all the hectic schedule, writing helps me unwind and its extremely therapeutic for me. Song writing is another aspect I thoroughly enjoy, and I have been constantly sharpening my skills over the years.”

The Welcome Back actress has not revealed any details about the kind of genre she aims at exploring first. But fans are eagerly waiting for her to write a film.

Shruti Hassan has been part of many famous films like: D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Balupu , Welcome Back and many more. She will be next seen in film Salaar, reports News18. 

