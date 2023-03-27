Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cannot be part of Coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned that they will ‘never manage’ to become a part of the Coronation itself.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams brought these claims to light.

He made the admissions while speaking to OK! and warned that the Sussexes will never be front and center.

This is because the Firm wants to make sure “this will be organised in a way that protects the dignity of an occasion which has deep religious significance.”

“The British are uniquely good at orchestrating and arranging ceremonial events, which will be reflected.”

In order to make sure the event goes on without a hitch, following Harry and Meghan’s backlash, King Charles seems to have cornered them off from any “important role.”

The expert even added that Princess Kate and Prince William will be put front and center for this very reason.