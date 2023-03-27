 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
Florence Pugh reveals her new Cooking with Flo show ‘in the works’

Florence Pugh has recently discussed about her new cooking show Cooking with Flo on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Pugh revealed that she started her Instagram series Cooking with Flo during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I started that in the pandemic, there was like real conversations throughout, but just due to shooting schedules and it not quite being the right style of show, we had to just put it on a back burner,” said the Don’t Worry Darling star.

However, Pugh mentioned, “It's definitely in the works, it's happening. We're trying to make something happen.”

Over the last three years, Pugh had tried on many different dishes and her process on her YouTube channel.

During the interview, The Wonder actress recalled growing up in a “big foodie family that would usually try new cuisines”.

Through her show, the Little Women star “wants others to eat as well as try new recipes”.

Meanwhile, the actress also shared her tip for cooking.

“I always like making a few mistakes because to me that's where the best food and cooking comes from,” she added.

