Monday Mar 27 2023
King Charles ‘not interested in petty grievances’ like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts warn King Charles will never ‘stoop low enough’ to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘pay for perceived sins’.

Honey Nine's royal columnist Victoria Arbiter brought these warnings to light.

She warned, “The coronation is not a private, family function in which egos and personal grievances should be visibly indulged.”

“It is an ancient state occasion in which the reigning British monarch is invested with regal power.”

“For that reason alone, it would be foolish to believe he's deliberately seeking to ostracise his second-born son”

“Busy preparing to take his coronation oath before God, his every waking hour is currently dominated by constitutional demands as opposed to how to make the Sussexes pay for their perceived sins.”

Ms Arbiter also admitted, “Unlike other royal occasions, in which allowances can be made, the coronation is not one in which individual whims can be entertained.”

“If the pair do decide to fly to the UK, the King will undoubtedly welcome them with open arms, but that doesn't mean he'll acquiesce to their litany of conditions.”

