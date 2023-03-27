'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi also wish Ram Charan on his birthday

March 27 marks as globally recognized actor Ram Charan’s birthday; the actor turns 38 today.

On this special occasion, the actor has received a very warm birthday wish from his RRR co-actor Jr NTR and his father, who is known to be the megastar of the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi.

Taking it to his twitter handle, NTR wrote: “Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast!!”

Meanwhile, Charan’s father shared an unseen iconic photo of him and his son and penned a small birthday wish along. He wrote: “Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan. Happy Birthday.”

Apart from these two, Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi also wished the actor on his birthday.

Kiara wished her Game Changer co-star by writing: “Happy birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

On the other hand, Vivek wrote: “To the actor who set the screen on fre worldwide with his phenomenal performance & won millions of heart, Wishing you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan, may you have a blockbuster year ahead. Best wishes for #GameChanger.”

Ram Charan is all set to feature in his 15th film Game Changer with Kiara Advani, reports Indiatoday.