'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Monday Mar 27, 2023

March 27 marks as globally recognized actor Ram Charan’s birthday; the actor turns 38 today.

On this special occasion, the actor has received a very warm birthday wish from his RRR co-actor Jr NTR and his father, who is known to be the megastar of the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi.

Taking it to his twitter handle, NTR wrote: “Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast!!”

Meanwhile, Charan’s father shared an unseen iconic photo of him and his son and penned a small birthday wish along. He wrote: “Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan. Happy Birthday.”

Apart from these two, Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi also wished the actor on his birthday.

Kiara wished her Game Changer co-star by writing: “Happy birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

On the other hand, Vivek wrote: “To the actor who set the screen on fre worldwide with his phenomenal performance & won millions of heart, Wishing you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan, may you have a blockbuster year ahead. Best wishes for #GameChanger.”

Ram Charan is all set to feature in his 15th film Game Changer with Kiara Advani, reports Indiatoday. 

