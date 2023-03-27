 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes new PDA-packed pics set tongues wagging

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Homles are falling head over heels for each other as the lovebirds were spotted near a Manhattan subway station sharing a tender kiss amid reports of major TV networks giving the cold shoulder to the pair's pitches.

The blonde journalist looked refreshingly chic in a denim jacket over a black zip-up hoodie, with a pair of black pants, boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.

While Holmes matched her beau style by donning a black fuzzy vest with a full-sleeve white sweatshirt and Balenciaga sneakers.

In other news, Robach and Holmes are reportedly convincing TV exes that they “can be whatever you want us to be.”

However, these persistent attempts are reportedly in vain as major TV networks reportedly gave them a cold shoulder.

The scandalous duo pitched several bigwigs in the media industry, including a TMZ-style gossip show.

But sources close to the situation described those pitches as “vague,” according to The Post.

One thing’s for sure,” the source told the daily. “They can’t do news.”

The pair are no longer “credible” as newspeople, the insider stated, noting a flurry of reports of their controversial affair’s leaked pictures also allegations that dogged Holmes about previous flings with junior staffers at ABC News.

