Monday Mar 27 2023
Jim Carrey hated filming 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind'

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Producer Anthony Bergman reveals Jim Carrey hated filming Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

During the “Hollywood Gold” podcast hosted by film producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg Bergman disclosed they tried to “destabilize” Carrey on set.

Director Michel Gondry, relays Bergman, “never yelled action, he never yelled cut the entire movie,” adding to the “chaotic” shooting of the 2004 film.

Bergman continued, “Jim…he hated it. We knew he was going to hate it. He’s the biggest star in the world, in control of every set, and here we were, pulling that part away. And who the fuck were we to do that? Which he would have a good point about that. He would, like, storm out and scream at me. He called me all sorts of things and I would just be there to absorb it. He’s like, ‘This is like the worst set I’ve ever been on, I don’t know what the fuck is going on!’ And we’re like, ‘No, no, no, it’s all good. This is why we’re getting great stuff.'”

Bergman added, “Jim could get very loud and he was very powerful but I think in the end, he’s wasn’t doing…He was getting paid $20 million to do movies like ‘Bruce Almighty.’ We were paying him a tiny, tiny fraction of that. I had an early conversation with him basically saying, ‘Look, the only reason any of us are in it is because we want to make a good movie. You’re not in it for the money. We’re not in it for the money. We’re only in it because we think there’s a really great movie we can make here. At the end of the day, we’re all working for the movie.'”

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind developed a cult following in the years after its release and has come to be regarded by many critics as one of the best films of the 2000s, and one of the greatest romance films of all time.

