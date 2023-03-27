Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues to wow fans on her highly-anticipated Eras Tour. The Midnights singer surprised the Las Vegas crowd as she welcomed special guest Marcus Mumford on stage on Saturday.

Swift and Marcus mesmerized the audiences as they delivered the first-ever live performance of Cowboy Like Me at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, performed Cowboy Like Me from her Evermore album with the Mumford & Sons lead singer, 36, who provided background vocals on the hit track.



“Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift said while introducing Marcus. “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

Swift, on Instagram shared photos for the performance on stage and captioned the post, “Last night in Vegas Marcus Mumford showed up and surprised the crowd with ‘Cowboy Like Me’ so like! Thank you to @marcusmumford and that glorious crowd. See you next weekend in Texas!”

The 11-time Grammy winner performed two sold-out shows in Vegas, with her Friday concert featuring a surprise performance of Snow on the Beach, her collab with Lana Del Rey.

Swift’s American leg of the sold-out Eras Tour is scheduled to continue through until August.