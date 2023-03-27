Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook

Though the singer’s name wasn't mentioned explicitly, fans immediately figured out who it was

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook has formed a partnership with the designer brand Calvin Klein. Fans of the group are overjoyed after hearing the news.

Rumours of the partnership started back in January when the global head of creative Cedric Murac followed Jungkook on Instagram. Rumours of the partnership were not very unrealistic as many of the group’s members became ambassadors for luxury brands like Celine, Dior as well as Valentino.

The rumours took hold once more when they followed the BTS Instagram page after Jungkook deleted his personal account. They then began teasing their collaboration by replying to fans’ requests for a Jungkook partnership and telling fans to turn their notifications on.

They finally confirmed the news on March 27th, releasing a clip of Jungkook with the caption “same time tomorrow?” Though the singer’s name wasn't mentioned explicitly, fans immediately figured out who it was through the shots and his tattoos.