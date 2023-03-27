 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Though the singer’s name wasnt mentioned explicitly, fans immediately figured out who it was
Though the singer’s name wasn't mentioned explicitly, fans immediately figured out who it was

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook has formed a partnership with the designer brand Calvin Klein. Fans of the group are overjoyed after hearing the news.

Rumours of the partnership started back in January when the global head of creative Cedric Murac followed Jungkook on Instagram. Rumours of the partnership were not very unrealistic as many of the group’s members became ambassadors for luxury brands like Celine, Dior as well as Valentino.

The rumours took hold once more when they followed the BTS Instagram page after Jungkook deleted his personal account. They then began teasing their collaboration by replying to fans’ requests for a Jungkook partnership and telling fans to turn their notifications on.

They finally confirmed the news on March 27th, releasing a clip of Jungkook with the caption “same time tomorrow?” Though the singer’s name wasn't mentioned explicitly, fans immediately figured out who it was through the shots and his tattoos.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track
K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser

K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser
'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip
Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200
‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO

‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO
Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run

Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run
Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns

Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns
Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Prince Harry holds crucial talks with King Charles in UK?

Prince Harry holds crucial talks with King Charles in UK?
Shakira reportedly dating 'mystery’ man in Miami months after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira reportedly dating 'mystery’ man in Miami months after Gerard Piqué split
Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion

Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion