Monday Mar 27 2023
SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

Monday Mar 27, 2023

The allegations claimed that the idol had a significant other who was currently pregnant
SM Entertainment, the company behind the K-pop group EXO denies the rumours circulating about band member Sehun. The allegations claimed that the idol had a significant other who was currently pregnant.

The news popped up on an online forum which claimed that articles related to his girlfriend and the pregnancy would be coming out following the end of the group’s promotional activities.

They released a statement in response to the reports on March 27th and threatened legal action: “The recent rumours involving Sehun which have been circulating online are completely groundless, false claims and spreading maliciously written content that is different from the truth is a criminal act. While the post has now been deleted, we are currently monitoring the situation as well as the rumour spreaders - and we will respond strongly with legal action."

