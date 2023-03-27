 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for ‘violating’ privacy while William dubbed ‘remarkable’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry was accused of violating his own privacy by a royal expert who believes Prince William has done a ‘remarkable’ job of preserving his.

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith slammed both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for rallying for privacy but also violating their own with their many interviews and projects, and lauded Prince William and Kate Middleton for doing the opposite and setting boundaries.

Talking to royal correspondent Jack Royston on Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast, Smith said: “I think William and Catherine have really done a remarkably good job in preserving a zone of privacy.”

“It was challenged at the beginning by the paparazzi and they drew a very, very strong line about what they would tolerate and what they would challenge.”

She then added: “But, you know, I can't help thinking that Harry and Meghan are so obsessed with privacy—and they're constantly violating their own privacy with interviews and obviously Harry's book.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, have given multiple interviews, including to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and have also released a podcast and a memoir. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments

Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments
Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote

Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name
Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why

Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why
Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship

Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship
Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth
K-pop group Kep1er reveal comeback teaser

K-pop group Kep1er reveal comeback teaser
K-pop group Red Velvet announce tour dates

K-pop group Red Velvet announce tour dates
Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his 'ill judged' comments

Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his 'ill judged' comments
Prince Harry, Elton John appear in UK court as hearing begins in privacy case

Prince Harry, Elton John appear in UK court as hearing begins in privacy case
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Easter plan with kids laid bare: DETAILS video

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Easter plan with kids laid bare: DETAILS
'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series

'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series