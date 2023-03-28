 
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Web Desk

Netflix releases trailer of 'Florida Man' featuring Édgar Ramírez in danger

Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Netflix has shared the official trailer of upcoming crime drama Florida Man, which is expected to release on the streaming platform on April 13, 2023.

Florida Man, official trailer depicts the main protagonist, (Dr. Death) Mike played by Édgar Ramírez, introducing himself in a gambler’s support group, where he is narrating the story of how he found himself in a dangerous situation with a Philly mobster to whom he owes money.

The limited series revolves around Mike, a struggling ex-cop, who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s escaped girlfriend.

However, this small and quick task turns into a wildly spiraling journey, when Mike gets involved into buried family secrets, while making an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

During all this chaos he will realize that not everyone can be trusted. The teaser also showcases plenty of Florida staples like guns and other stuff.

Florida Man's cast also includes Abbey Lee, Emory Cohen, Anthony LaPaglia, Lex Scott Davis, Otmara Marrero, and Paul Schneider.

After the huge success of Netflix’s hit crime series Ozark, Florida Man is Jason Bateman’s latest project into small-screen production.

With Michael Costigan also serving as an executive producer on the series, Florida Man is penned by the producer of This Is Us and Ugly Betty, Donald Todd.

Todd will also serve as the showrunner on the upcoming crime-thriller.

Watch the Trailer 


