Shadab makes history as first Pakistani with 100 T20I wickets

Shadab Khan post his picture on Twitter after becoming the first Pakistani to achieve the milestone. Twitter

Pakistan's stand-in captain Shadab Khan made history on Monday by claiming his 100th Twenty20 International wicket during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

With three wickets under his belt, Khan became the first Pakistani bowler to reach this remarkable milestone, receiving widespread accolades on social media.

Khan's achievement places him in an exclusive club of only seven bowlers worldwide who have taken 100 T20I wickets, including Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga, and Mustafizur Rehman.

It's worth noting that Pakistan's women's team all-rounder, Nida Dar, also has 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Pakistan's triumph in the third T20I prevented a series whitewash against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Despite losing the first two matches, Pakistan displayed a solid performance, with their bowlers defending a total of 183 runs, securing a 2-1 series victory by crushing their opponents by 66 runs.

The team's impressive showing demonstrated their skill and determination, and fans are undoubtedly eager to see what they will accomplish in the future.