 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth 

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth shocked the world on Friday after announcing that they will be divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Sources have revealed that the Big Little Lies producer, 47, is ‘disappointed and upset’ after revealing her plans to part ways with the According to Jim actor, 52.

"Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce," a source told PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Toth in March 2011. The pair also shares 10-year-old son Tennessee. Reese is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

"They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama," the source further shared.

"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," added the source of the pair.

"They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."

The insider further said, "It's been very difficult for Reese to get to this point though. They both concluded this was right for them."

In their joint statement, Reese and Toth said the "difficult decision" to divorce came after "a great deal of care and consideration."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they said.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

More From Entertainment:

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’
'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move video

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours