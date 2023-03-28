Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth shocked the world on Friday after announcing that they will be divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Sources have revealed that the Big Little Lies producer, 47, is ‘disappointed and upset’ after revealing her plans to part ways with the According to Jim actor, 52.

"Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce," a source told PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Toth in March 2011. The pair also shares 10-year-old son Tennessee. Reese is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.



"They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama," the source further shared.

"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," added the source of the pair.

"They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."

The insider further said, "It's been very difficult for Reese to get to this point though. They both concluded this was right for them."

In their joint statement, Reese and Toth said the "difficult decision" to divorce came after "a great deal of care and consideration."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they said.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."