 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Ahmed Faraz
|
Kashif Mushtaq

Imran Khan's focal person on legal affairs Hassaan Niazi detained by Karachi police

By
Ahmed Faraz
|
Kashif Mushtaq

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khans Focal Person on Legal Affairs Hassaan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Focal Person on Legal Affairs Hassaan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI

  • Hassaan Niazi brought to Karachi by Sindh police. 
  • Niaziz was booked in Karachi for inciting hatred against state.
  • Niazi will be presented before court in Karachi after investigations.

KARACHI: After Punjab Police, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi was taken into custody by Karachi police on Tuesday in a case of allegedly threatening the state.

Niazi, who PTI chairman Imran Khan's focal person on legal affairs and his nephew, is facing multiple cases including the case of inciting violence, interfering in police affairs, and the Zille Shah murder case. The latest case to be registered against the lawyer was of inciting hatred against the state among the public.

The case was registered on Monday on the report of Muhammad Iqbal at the Jamshed Quarters police station in Karachi.

According to the text of the first information report (FIR), Niazi and his associates incited the people through a social media video. He hurled threats against defence institutions while addressing them, saying that no one will be spared if Imran Khan is arrested, it added.

Karachi police authorities confirmed taking Niazi into custody saying that the four-member team which took the custody included a senior investigation officer (SIO) and three cops.

They said that Niazi would be presented before a court in Karachi after investigations.

Meanwhile, the courts have granted bail to Niazi in cases registered against him in Lahore and Quetta, said the sources. 

The Karachi police had acquired transitory remand of the PTI leader yesterday for his transfer to the port city from an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Zille Shah murder case.

During the previous hearing, the investigation officer sought Niazi's physical remand for a photogrammetric test, however, the judge approved a two-week judicial remand, rejecting the request for physical remand. 

Niazi was detained on March 20 in a case related to misbehaving with police officials after securing pre-arrest bail in three other cases as he was leaving the judicial complex in the federal capital. 

A local court in Islamabad on March 21 approved a two-day physical remand of the PTI's focal person on legal affairs. He was then sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand after the expiration of the physical remand. 

More From Pakistan:

Khalilzad's statements do not represent US foreign policy: official

Khalilzad's statements do not represent US foreign policy: official
Jahangir Tareen group mulls forming new party ahead of polls

Jahangir Tareen group mulls forming new party ahead of polls
Punjab, KP polls: Two judges’ ‘opinion’ not linked with current case, says CJP

Punjab, KP polls: Two judges’ ‘opinion’ not linked with current case, says CJP
Army not gifted 45,000 acres of land: Punjab govt official

Army not gifted 45,000 acres of land: Punjab govt official
Kenyan report finds Arshad Sharif killed in mistaken identity chase

Kenyan report finds Arshad Sharif killed in mistaken identity chase
Armed robber in Baldia turns out to be PTI's LG candidate

Armed robber in Baldia turns out to be PTI's LG candidate
Mansoor Usman Awan appointed Attorney General for Pakistan

Mansoor Usman Awan appointed Attorney General for Pakistan
After SC judges question 'one-man show', Maryam reiterates her ‘bench-fixing’ stance

After SC judges question 'one-man show', Maryam reiterates her ‘bench-fixing’ stance
Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands
Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP

Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP
Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls